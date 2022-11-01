Meta Quest 2 and Ray-Ban Stories Selected as Two of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022

Meta Quest 2 and Ray-Ban Stories have been selected for Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022, an annual list of must-have holiday gifts.

Ray-Ban Stories

Our first-generation smart glasses, Ray-Ban Stories, let you capture photos and video, listen to music and use your voice to call or send messages — so you can stay present with friends, family and the world around you while your phone stays in your pocket.

“Now, this is cool — in fact, it might just be the gift of the year! They look like classic, streamlined Wayfarer sunglasses, but they actually connect to your phone. You can listen to music or podcasts, answer calls, and even take pictures and videos. A simple tap or voice command is all it takes to do these things. And they charge in their case!”

– As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com

Meta Quest 2

Meta Quest 2 is our wireless virtual reality headset that lets you experience immersive games, entertainment, social experiences and more. For a limited time, every new headset purchase will include an offer to download the popular VR rhythm game Beat Saber at no additional cost.

“When the first iteration of this virtual reality headset came out, we made it a Favorite Thing because we loved the way it allowed you to play games, take fitness classes, and explore far-off places. This updated version allows you to do all that and more. Now you can explore every inch of the metaverse with a pal who also has a headset.”

– As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com

Learn more and buy Meta Quest 2 (starting at $399.99 USD) and Ray-Ban Stories (starting at $299 USD) on meta.com. Both Ray-Ban Stories and Meta Quest 2 are available in the Oprah’s Favorite Things gift guide on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon App on iOS and Android.

*People who purchase a new Meta Quest 2 from August 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022 and activate the device before January 31, 2023 using an account that does not already have Beat Saber enabled will be able to download Beat Saber at no additional cost for 14 days following activation.