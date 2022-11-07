Helping UK Small Businesses During Uncertain Times

Last month, we published new research with YouGov showing that more than a quarter (27%) of UK small businesses surveyed fear they will be forced to close, while two in five (42%) say their top focus in the next six months is simply survival. We’re continuing to support small businesses through the Meta Boost training programme in the UK, and are taking steps both on and offline to ensure that small businesses are equipped to succeed.

A Roadshow of Good Ideas

Small businesses are the lifeblood of the UK economy and right now are struggling just to keep the lights on. To help small businesses grow, we launched the 2022 Meta Good Ideas Studios, which kicked off in Birmingham last week and will roll out across Manchester and Edinburgh this month. The studios offer local businesses free in-person training sessions with hands-on learning and support to help build their digital marketing and creative strategies, including:

Digital marketing and content creation workshops led by Meta experts including Instagram “Reels School”

1:1 with Meta support teams helping with marketing, creative, and technical support

Inspiration and tips for building and growing a business from leading UK Creator and Entrepreneur voices

Industry Partner sessions from Be the Business, Small Business Britain and Natwest sharing top tips for powering business growth

“My key takeaway from today is how powerful a community of like-minded individuals can be. People who came here at the beginning of the session have connected with new people, expanded their networks, found other people to be able to follow on social media to inspire them, and have learned a great deal. So, surround yourself with other like-minded individuals and it will take you much further, faster” – Debbie Lewis, Regional Ecosystem Manager, NatWest Enterprise.

We also teamed up with Grace Beverley, CEO of sustainable clothing brand Tala and fitness business Shreddy, who will be in attendance at each of the studios as a panel member and small business advocate.

“I had such a great time at the Good Ideas Studios in Birmingham. It was incredibly insightful; we talked about everything from raising funding, to performance marketing, to hiring and making your money go further. It was inspiring to meet so many small businesses and see so many networking as entrepreneurship can be very lonely. I’m looking forward to meeting more in Edinburgh and Manchester this month!” – Grace Beverley, CEO Tala and Shreddy.

Space for Good Ideas

Our research with YouGov also showed that two in five small businesses (39%) said reducing costs is crucial to their firm’s future success. So to help alleviate some of their costs this winter, we’re offering free access to physical office space to small businesses in Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

“As I’m sure everyone can appreciate from the news at the moment, it’s an uncertain time for us all. With rising interest rates, inflation and energy prices, every little helps. I’ve been at the Good Ideas Studios in Birmingham where I made some fantastic connections and learned some valuable tips, and I think it’s fantastic that Meta are putting their hand in their pockets and supporting small businesses offline through this time, too”. – Georgia Hinton, Co-owner Soap Sisters

To apply, small businesses can attend one of the remaining Good Ideas Studios in Edinburgh (10th-11th November), Manchester (24th-25th November), or apply at fb.me/goodideasstudios by 25th November, 2022.

Spaces will be allocated in each city in December, and be available January-March 2023.