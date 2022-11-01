Back to Newsroom
New Way to Support Nonprofits This Giving Season

By Emily Dalton Smith, Vice President of Product Management and Social Impact
Takeaways

  • We’re announcing a new way of matching donations this giving season — when you sign up to donate monthly to a nonprofit on Facebook, Meta will match 100% of your donation after the second month’s donation.
  • People use Meta technologies to connect around things they care about, and have raised over $7 billion through fundraisers on Facebook and Instagram.

Today we’re announcing a new way of matching donations this giving season that helps organizations raise money long-term. When you sign up to donate monthly to a nonprofit on Facebook, Meta will match 100% of your donation after you make your second monthly donation. We’ll match up to $100 per donation, $100,000 per nonprofit and up to $7 million in total across all organizations. This is a shift from how we’ve historically matched one-time donations on GivingTuesday. As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of this global day of giving, we look forward to helping organizations sustain support far beyond the holidays.

To be eligible for our match, people in the US can sign up to donate monthly between November 15 and December 31, 2022. We’ll continue covering donation processing fees so everything raised through fundraisers on our platform goes directly to the organization you support.

Learn more about our donation match and find an eligible nonprofit to support monthly at www.facebook.com/fundraisers.

New Data on Nonprofit Connections

People make donations — big and small — every day using our technologies, and they add up to real positive impact. Over $7 billion has been raised across Facebook and Instagram for nonprofits.

People have raised over $7 billion through fundraisers on Facebook and Instagram

Over 80% of donations this year were from fundraisers created by people and shared with their friends and family, and is the #1 way that people donate on Facebook.

The data above shows our community’s journey to raising $7B for nonprofits, and identifies the top fundraisers per year, based on donation amount.
The all-time top fundraisers since 2015, ranked by donation amount.

On Facebook, the fundraisers with the most dollars raised in 2022 were related to Ukraine relief, Ramadan and animal protection. On Instagram, the fundraisers with the most donations this year were related to Ukraine relief, gun safety and the floods in Pakistan.

One example is from Clare Staples, who founded the nonprofit Skydog Sanctuary to reunite horses that have been separated and also rescue wild mustangs and burros. She uses Facebook and Instagram to help raise the money she needs to care for the horses, find volunteers and share uplifting stories. Our technologies help organizations like Clare’s nonprofit connect directly with its large community of supporters.

