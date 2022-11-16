Elevating Youth Voices Contributing to the Fight Against Climate Change

Young people are using our platforms everyday to discuss important issues that matter to them. Elevating Youth Voices is focussed on highlighting young creators and climate leaders who use our tools and apps everyday to raise awareness about climate change and create positive change in their communities.

With the backdrop of COP27 in Cairo,we have worked with youth organisations Earthrise and JUV to bring young climate creators together to start the discussion around climate change and signal to policymakers what really matters to them. We have developed a climate card game using Meta AR Filters, designed by AR creator Okhule Fallet, displaying question prompts around key climate issues to get people talking.

The Youth conversation video and Meta AR filter will be displayed in the Youth Pavilion at COP27 as part of a partnership with UN Climate Champions.

To find out more – visit @metasocialimpact on Instagram or search for the hashtag #ElevatingYouthVoices.