Marine biologist Dr. Erika W. uses Meta Quest to lead VR dives with people around the world. This is a key educational component of her nonprofit, The Hydrous, which is focused on creating open access to marine environments. When people can explore, understand, and engage virtually, they connect with the ocean and are motivated to protect one of Earth’s most valuable natural resources.

