Immerse Yourself in Halloween Horror on Meta Quest

Today, we’re sharing more shows, movies and experiences on Meta Quest to help you get spooked this Halloween in virtual reality (VR). Earlier this month, we updated our Haunted Headsets list, which is jam-packed with VR games to help you celebrate this season in spine-chilling style.

BlackBoxTV Presents: Scream Park : Scream Park hits the sweet spot for both horror aficionados and adrenaline junkies. BlackBoxTV is back with four new episodes for Halloween 2022. Starring Grace Van Dien of Stranger Things fame, this thrill-ride horror show will have you defying the laws of physics on the most dangerous quest of your life. And now through October 21, you can go on a terrifying adventure with Scream Park’s Toby Terrific in Venues in Horizon Worlds .

NOPE World by Monkeypaw Productions : Explore Haywood Ranch, discover hidden Easter eggs from the film and whatever you do… don’t look up. Check out our launch blog post to learn more.

Tokyo Case: This two-part, 360-degree short Japanese horror film is taking Meta Quest TV by storm. Episode 1 is available now, and Episode 2 launches October 21.

Meta Horizon Worlds Drive-In: Experience a Halloween-themed drive-in movie streaming a collection of monster horror flicks from Crypt TV.

Alien Apocalypse : A 360-degree VR video based on H.G. Wells’s The War of the Worlds .

The Monster Challenge : Find Springtrap, Pennywise, Michael Myers and the Slender Man before they find you.