New Ways to Customize Your Facebook Feed

At its core, Facebook helps you express yourself and connect with people and communities. Increasingly, people are connecting over public and relatable content, like new recipes or local hikes. Along with updates from your friends, Groups and Pages, Facebook recommends posts from creators and communities you may not know about for you to enjoy and discuss. What you see in your Feed is uniquely personalized to your interests through machine learning.

Today, we’re announcing new ways to customize what you see in your Facebook Feed so you can discover what’s most relevant to you. Now, you can select Show more or Show less on posts from the people and communities you’re connected to and posts that Facebook recommends to you. Selecting Show more will temporarily increase the ranking score for that post and posts like it. If you select Show less, you’ll temporarily decrease its ranking score. By offering more ways to incorporate direct feedback into Feed ranking, we’re making our artificial intelligence systems smarter and more responsive.

We’ll periodically show this on posts in Feed. Soon, you can choose to Show more or Show less on posts by tapping into the three-dot menu in the upper right-hand corner. We are also starting to test this feature in Reels.

Additionally, we’re continuing to explore ways to help you customize how much content you see in Feed from the friends and family, Groups, Pages and public figures you’re connected to. These tools — as well as Favorites, snooze and reconnect— can be found in Feed Preferences.

Features like these can help you discover more of the content that’s valuable to you, so you can see more of what you want and less of what you don’t. As with every product change we make, we’ll use direct feedback to continually refine our approach.