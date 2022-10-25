Meta Quest Pro Is Now Available

At Meta Connect 2022, we announced Meta Quest Pro, the first in our new high-end class of VR headsets. It comes loaded with innovative features like high-resolution sensors that enable full-color mixed reality experiences, next-generation pancake optics, advanced LCD displays that deliver sharp visuals, an all-new, sleek and comfortable design complete with guided Fit Adjustment, and eye tracking and Natural Facial Expressions for enhanced social presence.

All of this makes Meta Quest Pro the perfect device for collaborating and working much more naturally in VR. And we plan on working closely with developers over time to build a rich ecosystem of experiences that leverage Meta Quest Pro’s innovative mixed reality and social presence capabilities.

Meta Quest Pro is available today for $1,499.99 USD. That price includes the headset, two self-tracking Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers, stylus tips, partial light blockers, and a charging dock. You can buy it in any country where Meta Quest products are supported, both at meta.com and at select retailers including Best Buy in the US and Canada, Argos and Currys in the UK, and FNAC and Boulanger in France. You can also purchase from Amazon in the US, the UK, Canada, and France.

All-New, Advanced Experiences

Thanks to its innovative hardware features, Meta Quest Pro can enable a wide range of new VR and mixed reality experiences.

For example, picture being in your home office leading a meeting around a large virtual table with your entire team, all of whom are also working at home. You can see your real desk and use your physical keyboard and mouse. When you need to explain something to your team, you stand up and sketch it out on a giant virtual whiteboard for all to see. As you draw, you can see the expressions of understanding on your teammates’ avatars’ faces. That’s possible on Meta Quest Pro in Horizon Workrooms thanks to the headset’s full-color Passthrough, eye tracking and Natural Facial Expressions.

Or imagine channeling your inner Picasso. You’re in VR, experimenting with different painting styles, colors, and brushes, and each time you finish a picture, you hang the virtual art on the wall of your living room. And it stays in that exact spot so that whenever you put your headset on, it’s there for you to enjoy. You can even invite friends from across the world to visit your virtual art studio. That’s possible because of Meta Quest Pro’s color Passthrough and shared spatial anchors features, using an app called Painting VR.

When you log into your new headset or access the Meta Quest mobile app, you’ll be able to find these titles on the Meta Quest Store. You’ll also find curated collections of mixed reality content, productivity apps that bring your workplace to life, apps and games that feature hand tracking and leverage social presence, and much more. For a look at the launch lineup, click here. And as you explore these immersive apps, try pressing the Meta Button to access one of our latest Meta Quest Pro features, which lets you open a browser, send a message, or interact with other 2D apps without leaving your immersive experience.

And with Meta Quest Pro, we’re continuing to improve the VR software experience. We know the Meta Quest community has asked for new ways to capture and share their awesome mixed reality experiences with this new device, so we’ll be adding recording and casting for MR in a future software update.

Ideal For the Future of Work

Meta Quest Pro was designed to support a wide range of collaboration and productivity tools that let you overlay your work on top of the physical world and give you a vast virtual space for multitasking.

It’s ideal for builders, architects, engineers, designers, and others who want to augment their workflow and supercharge their creativity. And it’s helping us advance the future of work with a range of new experiences and partnerships that will make Quest Pro even better for individuals and businesses alike. Click here to learn more.

Moving Meta Quest Forward

With the release of Meta Quest Pro, developers can start building immersive experiences for it today. We can’t wait to see what they’ll create with the new tools released for Presence Platform, our suite of machine perception and AI capabilities that includes Movement SDK, full-color Passthrough, shared spatial anchors, and more.

Visit meta.com for more information or to purchase your own Meta Quest Pro today.