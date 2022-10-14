Show Your Spirit With Liverpool FC Kits in the Meta Avatars Store

If you’re a Liverpool F.C. fan, your love of the team is probably a big part of your life. You wear the club’s kits and logo to demonstrate your allegiance to your team, and for some, to show your hometown pride. And now, you can rep The Reds with your avatar in the metaverse.

Today, Liverpool F.C. debuted a collection of virtual apparel that you can purchase in the Meta Avatars Store on Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and later this year in virtual reality. The collection includes both a Liverpool F.C. home and away kit, as well as a pair of LFC label fashion wear looks.

The merchandise is available today in the Meta Avatars Store in the US, Canada, Mexico and Thailand, as well as in Spain, Italy and the UK, where we recently introduced the Meta Avatars Store.

As the metaverse evolves, avatars will be a powerful way to find new friends who love your favorite clubs as much as you do. Plus, the metaverse will unlock exciting new business opportunities for the sports industry — and the Avatars Store is a big step toward that future. Merchandise sales have historically been a revenue driver for clubs, and being able to sell virtual merchandise will open an entirely new revenue stream.

You can get kitted up on Facebook and Instagram and get ready to chant “Oh! He wears the Number 20” along with the tens of thousands of LFC fans at Anfield.