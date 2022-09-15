Become a Quarterback in VR With NFL PRO ERA

Today, StatusPRO is releasing NFL PRO ERA on Meta Quest 2. This is the first-ever officially licensed NFL football game in virtual reality (VR).

You can lace up your virtual cleats as the starting quarterback of your favorite team and experience what it’s like to walk out of the tunnel, take the field and command the huddle. The game allows you to play through full seasons as any of the 32 teams competing to win the Super Bowl.

Warm up with skill mini games, hit the practice field or simulate a two-minute drill. You can even join a multiplayer mode to hang out with friends, play catch and explore the field and sidelines of any NFL stadium you’d like.

“This is unlike any other game you’ve experienced. As the quarterback, you take the snap, and you feel the pressure of what it’s like to make a big play. The gameplay action is as close to reality as you can get!” — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback

Strap on your shoulder pads and prepare to get closer to the action than ever before with NFL PRO ERA. You can purchase it now on Meta Quest 2 for $29.99 USD.