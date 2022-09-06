Introducing Meta’s Creators of Tomorrow

Today, we’re launching the Creators of Tomorrow showcase, which highlights diverse individual talents across Europe, The Middle East and Africa who are inspiring a new movement of creative content online.

We’ll work closely with these creators over the next year to help them grow their audiences and turn their passions into professions across our technologies, and look forward to spotlighting more standout creators from around the world in the coming months.

You can view the full list of creators on our dedicated Creators of Tomorrow site, and follow along across socials using ‘#CreatorsOfTomorrow’.

Spotlighting A Future Generation of Content Creators

The Creators of Tomorrow have exciting careers ahead of them. They have been selected because they’re breaking out amongst their communities online, and showcase a best-in-class approach to video formats, technology and interactive entertainment — creative qualities we believe will be integral to the evolution of the metaverse.

From gaming creators such as RossiHD from the UK or Ovidiu Patrascu from Romania; AR pioneers like Mohammed Sultan from the UAE or Lucas Guzman from The Netherlands; NFT artists such as Inbar Levii from Israel, Ecem Dilan Köse from Turkey, and Jan Kaláb from the Czech Republic; or leading community voices such as self-love advocate Eugenia Longo from Italy, media personality Kwambox from Kenya, or body positivity influencer Tania Make up Plus from France – creators on Meta platforms boast a broad spectrum of talents using our apps to tell their stories and launch their careers.

As cultural trends continue to be amplified through digital content and new avenues open for them to earn a living, these creators are experiencing exciting growth that will unlock new opportunities that span the future of the internet – whether that’s building their own digital marketplaces, hosting immersive events face-to-face with fans around the globe, or collaborating with brands to promote new experiences.

From experimenting with video content today, to building immersive worlds tomorrow that deepen the interaction with their fans and communities, our Creators represent a generation of voices that have the potential to make this vision a reality.

As we work toward the metaverse, we’ll continue to nurture their careers and give them and other creators access to cutting-edge tools, education and resources so they’re at the forefront of new opportunities and innovation.

Local Launches and Programmes

Today, we’re hosting launch events at our offices to bring our creators together and kick-start our collaboration with them. Over the coming months, we’ll roll out programmes and experiences that will integrate them into our culture, spotlight their talent and nurture their growing careers.

To ensure our creators are up to date with our technologies and tools, we’ll be hosting dedicated in-person sessions and workshops. For example, we’ll be bringing our creators in Italy together for a “Reels School” to showcase the latest best practices on the evolving format. And in South Africa, we’ll be hosting a dedicated “Creator Day” that will consist of workshops that span monetisation and branded content tips, and more.

We also want to offer our creators exclusive experiences and events that empower them to create content that sparks conversation around cultural moments. In Germany, we’re hosting our Creators of Tomorrow at Superbloom Festival, giving them VIP access to the musical lineup. Likewise, our MENA creators will join us at Forever is Now, an immersive art exhibition at the Pyramids of Giza, to get hands-on experience with our augmented reality installations.

Finally, we’re excited to be bringing all of our Creators of Tomorrow together at this year’s Meta Creator Week in November, hosted at the iconic Tate Modern in London. There, our Creators of Tomorrow will be joined by other regional Creators at various stages of their careers to collaborate, learn from each other, and continue to find inspiration in the future of content creation on our platforms.