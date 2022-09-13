Building an Ecosystem to Foster Future Technologies and Innovation

Today, along with Meity Startup Hub, we’re launching our XR Start-up Program to boost the extended reality ecosystem in India and help build the foundation for the metaverse. This program will help shape the ecosystem for emerging technologies — including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in the country.

According to a recent study by the Analysis Group, the metaverse is estimated to add $240 billion or 4.6% to India’s GDP by 2031, potentially impacting existing economic influences like employment opportunities, specialized industries, infrastructure and more.

The XR Startup program includes an Accelerator and a Grand Challenge, which both encourage innovation that can potentially impact a variety of sectors such as education, learning, healthcare and more. Through the Accelerator Program, we’re supporting 40 early-stage start-ups building XR technologies with a grant of Rs 20 lakhs each.

For the Grand Challenge, we’re shortlisting 80 early-stage innovators to attend a bootcamp and providing 16 of them with Rs 20 lakhs to help them develop product prototypes. These innovators come from sectors Education, Learning and Skills, Healthcare, Gaming and Entertainment, Agritech & Climate Action and Tourism & Sustainability.

The Grand Challenge will create momentum needed for young entrepreneurs from educational institutions and early-stage startups to explore building a strong XR technology- based ecosystem in the country. The innovators will be provided support to upscale from the R&D phase to developing workable products and services. The Accelerator and Grand Challenge will also support start-ups and innovators with establishing customer connections, partnership opportunities and fundraising among other things.

The XR Startup Program will be implemented by four institutions: – International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad Foundation (CIE IIIT-H), Hyderabad, Telangana ; AIC SMU Technology Business Incubation Foundation (AIC-SMUTBI), Rangpo, Sikkim; Gujarat University Startup and Entrepreneurship Council (GUSEC), Ahmedabad, Gujarat and Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, New Delhi. These institutions will strategically support startups across the country, creating a pan- India movement in the XR technology space.

The XR Startup Program is supported by our XR Programs and Research Fund, a two-year $50 million investment in programs and external research with industry partners, civil rights groups, governments, nonprofits and academic institutions, to determine how to build technologies responsibly