AMBER Alerts Launched in Nigeria to Help Find Missing Children

Today, we are bringing AMBER Alerts to Facebook and Instagram in Nigeria, launched in partnership with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to increase the chances of finding missing children by increasing the number of people on the lookout.

With this update, when an AMBER Alert is activated by NAPTIP or relevant law enforcement and you are within the designated search area, the alert will appear in your Facebook and Instagram feed.

The alerts will include important details about the missing child such as a photo, description, location of the abduction and other available information that can be provided and can be shared with friends to spread the word.

“We are happy to be partnering with Meta to launch the AMBER Alert Programme on Facebook and Instagram to help ensure faster response in finding missing children. With these alerts, more people can be on the lookout for kids reported missing in their vicinity and report all leads to relevant authorities. NAPTIP cherishes every aspect of the intended collaboration and we are indeed glad to be on board with Meta to help find missing children in Nigeria.” -Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, the Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.

Since we launched AMBER Alerts in 2015, they have assisted in hundreds of successful child endangerment cases in the US and around the world. In order to know who to show the alerts, we use a variety of signals including the city you list on your profile, your IP address and location services (if turned on).

AMBER Alerts have become an important way for us to support our communities in keeping children safe and we hope to continue this work.