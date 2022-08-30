Testing More Ways to Control What You See on Instagram

Today, we’re announcing that we’re testing two new ways to help you shape your Instagram experience. And we’re sharing a list of controls and methods that you can use to see more of what you want on your Instagram Feed.

We’re testing the ability to mark multiple posts in Explore as Not Interested. We’ll immediately hide those posts and refrain from showing you similar content in the future.

We’ll also soon start testing the ability to tell Instagram you don’t want to see suggested posts with certain words, phrases or emojis in the caption or hashtags. Whether you’re seeing something that’s not relevant, or have moved on from something you used to like, you can use this feature to stop seeing content that’s not interesting to you.

How to See More of What You Want on Instagram

We prioritize posts we think you’re most likely to enjoy, but we understand that we may not always get it right. Try these tips:

Use Favorites and Following

When you add an account to your Favorites you’ll see their posts higher and more often. And you can see a dedicated feed of your Favorites to catch up on just their posts.

With Following, you’ll see posts just from the accounts you follow, in chronological order. There are no suggested posts in this view and you can see the last 30 days of posts to catch up on what you may have missed.

Access Favorites and Following by tapping the Instagram logo in your feed.

Use the Not Interested Control

By tapping Not Interested, it removes the post from your feed immediately, and we’ll suggest fewer posts like it in the future. When you see a post that is not interesting to you, tap the X at the top right of the post. Alternatively, you can tap the three-dot menu and then tap Not Interested.

Snooze Suggested Posts

If you want to take a break from suggested posts, you can easily snooze them for 30 days. To snooze suggested posts, tap the X on the top right corner, and then tap Snooze all suggested posts for 30 days.

Adjust Your Sensitive Content Control

We’ve always had rules about what kind of content can be on Instagram, and we call these Community Guidelines. For example, we don’t allow hate speech, bullying and other content that might present a risk of harm to people. However, you may see content that doesn’t break the rules, but could be upsetting to some.

We recognize that everybody has different preferences, so you can decide to leave things as they are, or you can adjust the Sensitive Content Control to see more or less of some types of sensitive content. To view your Sensitive Content Control go to your profile, tap the Settings menu, tap Account and tap Sensitive Content control.

It’s important to us that people feel good about the time they spend on Instagram, so we’ll continue to work on ways to give people more control over what they see.