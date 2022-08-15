Back to Newsroom

Sharing a Passion for the Outdoors and Design on Facebook

Tara P. grew up with a deep love for the outdoors and always wanted to create a special outdoor space at home. She started the Black Women Who Love Outdoor Living Spaces Group on Facebook to connect with others who share her passion for the outdoors and design. Now, Black women from all over the world come together to find patio inspiration, have meaningful conversations and support each other during life’s many moments.

To see more Community Voices videos visit: https://fb.me/CommunityVoicesVideos

