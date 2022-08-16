Back to Newsroom
How Meta Is Planning for the 2022 US Midterms

By Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs

Takeaways

  • Our approach to the 2022 US midterm elections is consistent with the policies and safeguards we had in place during the 2020 US presidential election.
  • We have hundreds of people across more than 40 teams working on the midterms, and we spent approximately $5 billion globally on safety and security last year alone. 
  • We’re focused on preventing voter interference, connecting people with reliable information and providing industry-leading transparency for ads about social issues, elections and politics.

