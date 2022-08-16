Launching Horizon Worlds in More Countries in Europe

Today, Mark Zuckerberg announced we’re making Horizon Worlds available to people aged 18 or older in France and Spain. This is part of our ongoing plan to roll Horizon Worlds out to more people in Europe this year.

Join the Community

Horizon Worlds today is an immersive social experience where you can explore, play and create together. Since launching last year, we’ve been amazed by the fast-growing community that’s formed and inspired by the unique experiences they’ve built. From action-packed games to tranquil locales ideal for meditation, Horizon Worlds has something to offer every taste and mood.

With Horizon Worlds, you can create and explore together. Whether it’s a comedy club where you can step on stage and try out your dad jokes in front of an audience, a bowling alley where you hit the lanes with friends, or even a place to learn about diverse people and lifestyles.

Build the World of Your Dreams

Virtual worlds represent a major new opportunity for creators to build communities and connect with audiences. Whether it’s a mini-game, a place to teach people about health, a contemplative world to relax and meditate in, or anything in between, you can build it in Horizon Worlds.

Earlier this year we launched our first asset library, a collection of pre-made items that creators can use any time they want. And we’ve begun testing ways to monetize the things you build in Horizon World, through options like selling virtual goods or offering paid access to exclusive spaces.

Customized Control for Everyone

We want everyone to have control over their experience in Horizon Worlds, so we’re always working to add more tools and features that let people customize their own experiences. To start, our Conduct in VR Policy and Horizon Worlds Prohibited Content Policy outlines what is and is not allowed on our platform. If someone bothers you, you have several options. From your wrist menu, you can tap the shield icon and pull up Safe Zone, which allows you to take a break from your surroundings and block, mute, or report anyone engaging in unwanted behavior. All new Horizon Worlds users go through an onboarding process that explains how to use Safe Zone. Further, anyone violating our policies may have their account restricted, suspended, or disabled, depending on the specifics of the case.