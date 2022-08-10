Back to Newsroom
Create Hands-Free on Instagram and Facebook With Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Phones

Mock of Instagram on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • We’re introducing a way to create Stories and Reels hands-free on Instagram and Facebook, with FlexCam on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones.

Today, we’re introducing a new way to create hands-free on Instagram and Facebook with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, as well as other Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones.

With FlexCam on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, you can fold the phone and place it on a surface freestanding to record hand-free videos. Now you can create Stories and Reels without a stand or tripod.

Mock of Instagram on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Using Instagram and Facebook with FlexCam makes it easier to record dances, how-to’s, and your favorite moments from afar, while on-the-go. 

You can also make video calls hands-free with Messenger and WhatsApp with FlexCam.

We’ll continue to evolve our products so that they’re easy to use, whether you’re creating content or connecting with others.

