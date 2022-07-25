Back to Newsroom
Revealing the Winners of Our First-Ever Global Spark AR Challenge in the Middle East

Takeaways

  • We’re revealing the winners of the Middle East and North Africa’s first Spark AR challenge. 
  • During the three-week competition, creators showcased their creativity around two themes — “Mobility of Tomorrow” and “Opportunities of the Future.” 
  • The winners will be awarded a cash prize and have the chance to have their effects used by Emirates Airlines and Accenture’s social channels.

We’re revealing the 20 winners of the Middle East and North Africa’s first-ever Spark AR challenge, in collaboration with the UAE National Program for Coders, the Museum of the Future and Lenslist. Emirates Airline and Accenture served as the challenge’s strategic partners.

During the three-week competition, creators worldwide submitted more than 400 augmented reality (AR) effects to showcase their creativity using the latest Spark AR features. In addition to cash prizes, the winners will have the chance to have their effects used on Emirates Airline and Accenture’s social channels. 

Participants were tasked with creating AR effects around two different themes — “Mobility of Tomorrow” for Emirates Airline and “Opportunities of the Future” for Accenture.

The judging panel, consisting of experts from Accenture, Emirates Airline, the Museum of the Future, Lenslist and Meta, assessed the entries after submissions closed on June 19. The judges were blown away by the quality and creativity of the entries, which were critiqued based on four categories: craftsmanship, originality, creativity and theme. 

Congratulations to everyone that participated in the competition. Here are the winners for  each track: 

Mobility of Tomorrow – Emirates Airline

First prize ($6,000):

“Fly Above The Future” by’ Syaoki Biek 

Second prize ($3,000):

“Airplane Invisible” by Munik Carvalho

 “spacesky:mars” by Domenico Amalfitano 

“TRAVEL FOR ALL” by Kenichiro Takamatsu 

Third prize ($1,000):

Opportunities for the future – Accenture

First prize ($6,000):

“VR Gaming ROOM”  by Safa Hadil Nani 

Second prize ($3,000):

 “Cyber ​​Vibraphone” by Space Joe 

“Space Lecturer 2023” by Kauri Beguely 

 “Future Science” by Reem Chalak 

Third prize ($1,000):

