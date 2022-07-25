Music Revenue Sharing: A New Way For Creators to Earn Money Through Facebook Videos

Today, we’re introducing Music Revenue Sharing on Facebook, making it easier for creators to monetize their videos that use licensed music from popular and emerging artists like Post Malone, Tove Lo, Grupo La Cambia, Leah Kate, Bicep and more. This gives both creators and music rights holders a new way to earn money from videos on Facebook.

Music Revenue Sharing is powered by Rights Manager, a video, audio and image-matching tool we developed to help content owners protect their rights and manage their content at scale. In addition, this feature is made possible through our partnerships across the music industry; it’s the first of its kind at this scale, benefiting creators, our partners, music rights holders and fans.

How It Works

Creators can now earn money through certain videos that use licensed songs with Music Revenue Sharing — something they weren’t able to do previously. Creators must be eligible for in-stream ads in their content and meet our monetization eligibility standards in order to access Music Revenue Sharing.

Video creators will receive 20% revenue share on eligible videos, with a separate share going to music rights holders and to Meta.

Content must satisfy Facebook’s monetization policies, Community Standards and music guidelines. The video must be at least 60 seconds long and there must be a visual component in the video as well; the licensed music itself cannot be its primary purpose. More details and criteria for revenue sharing can be found in the Help Center.

Music Revenue Sharing will start rolling out today to video creators globally. Eligible videos will monetize with in-stream ads delivered in the US to start, and we’ll expand to the rest of the world where music is available on Facebook in the coming months.

You can find videos from creators you follow and new ones you may not follow yet in Facebook Watch and in Feed. For more information on Music Revenue Sharing, visit the Meta for Creators blog.