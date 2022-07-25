Economic Recovery Programme Launched to Support SMBs in Ukraine

Today we are launching a training hub that offers diverse educational resources to SMBs across Ukraine. The hub includes Blueprint courses, Meta Boost training platform and SMB success stories.

Through the new hub, a variety of free workshops, training and educational resources are available. These include:

Meta Boost platform – provides numerous online workshops on how to effectively creat e a company’s image , increase brand awareness, keep in touch with customers and create compelling and engaging content.

Meta Blueprint – a global education programme that allows its participants to expand their knowledge and develop skills in digital marketing and social media.

Inspiring stories of successful Ukrainian businesses.

Essential information about local partnership programmes.

A WhatsApp chatbot that will make the learning process even more efficient (to be launched in upcoming weeks).

The launch of this hub is part of an initiative that was announced back in May, by Meta’s President, Nick Clegg, which also includes an investment of 1.5M USD to build a dedicated solution for small and medium businesses in Ukraine.