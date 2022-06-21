Meta Returns to Cannes to Showcase Shift From Mobile to Metaverse

It is incredibly exciting for Meta and the creative community to be back at Cannes after a two-year break because of the pandemic.

Since its first outing in 1954, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has brought the creative communications industry together in the South of France to learn, network and celebrate.

This year, we are excited to bring attendees early glimpses of the metaverse, highlighting what may be possible in the future, while sharing the opportunities for businesses right now.

We are showcasing the creativity of our community, creators and partners and sharing the power and possibilities of our technology: from Horizon Worlds to Reels and Business Messaging – and how together, we can work to create authentic connections between them and their communities.

Experience New Meta Horizon Worlds with MINI and Fender

We are proud to see two new Meta Horizon Worlds debuting at Cannes today; the MINIVerse, by the BMW Group automotive brand, MINI, and the Fender Stratoverse™ by Fender Musical Instruments Corporation. Horizon Worlds is a social VR experience where people can create and explore together.

MINI is the first automotive brand to collaborate with Meta’s Creative Shop to create a virtual experience in Horizon Worlds. The MINIVerse re-imagines that heart-pumping Go-Kart feeling. Up to four drivers can feel the rush of driving a MINI as it zips around an exhilarating, gravity defying track. Players can also customize their virtual ride for the track.

The Fender Stratosphere™ Horizon World is a guitar-shaped island, floating high in the stratosphere and features a first of its kind co-play audio experience to create original music riffs. Visitors take on a virtual scavenger hunt, finding chords throughout the Stratoverse and bringing them together to create unique combinations of music

The new Meta Horizon Worlds from MINI and Fender are available to all US, Canada and UK Meta Quest 2 Headset users. In addition, people visiting our Cannes headquarters at Meta Beach can experience both brand worlds as part of the Meta Horizon Worlds Pavilion demos.

These are great examples of brands taking their first steps into the metaverse. You can read more about this exciting work here.

I also caught up with Sebastian Beuchel, Head of MINI Global Brand Management at Cannes who shared more about the MINIVerse and his advice for other brands looking to build for the metaverse.

The Power and Possibilities of Reels and Business Messaging

At the Meta Beach, visitors will be able to get inspired and spark their creativity, by immersing themselves with Reels. Our Reels Super Studio, created in tandem with renowned artist Felipe Pantone, is an interactive experience designed to bring out the creator in all of us. Come and see why this format is the biggest engagement growth driver for Instagram right now.

We’re also spotlighting how business leaders can reimagine customer communication using Meta’s messaging solutions as a new creative canvas that can strengthen relationships between brands and their audience.

Every week, more than one billion people connect with a business account across our messaging services. As a part of its first time at Cannes, WhatsApp will have a series of branding and experiential activations to show how messaging can unlock new customer experiences, including a messaging concierge service on WhatsApp that will serve as a personal guide to the festival.

I am so excited to be spending the week speaking to our clients and partners about the shift from mobile to the metaverse and how the products of today will deliver the promise of tomorrow and lead us to new creative possibilities.

Check out our website to learn more about the thought leadership sessions, workshops and activations taking place at Meta Beach this week.

You can also follow my personal journey around Cannes Lions by following me on Instagram and LinkedIn.