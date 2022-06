Rodney S. never thought he’d be mowing lawns every day, let alone for free. After helping an elderly man with his lawn, Rodney posted to Facebook, offering complementary lawn care services to those in need. Soon after, the nonprofit Raising Men Lawn Care was born. Rodney now mentors girls and boys across the country, teaching them the value of helping their communities — one lawn at a time.

