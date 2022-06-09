Launching Crayta on Facebook Gaming In Western Europe

Today, we are launching Crayta, a free-to-play cloud-streamed platform on Facebook Gaming in Western Europe, so that more people will have instant access to play cloud gaming with their friends, wherever and on whatever device they want. Developed by Unit 2 Games, a UK-based development studio that joined Meta last year, Crayta is a collaborative gaming creation platform, made up of thousands of user-created games and virtual worlds. It’s available cross-device on Facebook through desktop, Android and through browser on iOS.

Your Digital Canvas Awaits

You can hop online with friends to check out the latest games to play or roll up your sleeves and build your own gaming experiences from the ground up. Facebook Gaming has always been committed to finding new ways for gaming creators and developers to connect with their audiences. With Crayta, collaboration will become more powerful than ever — and thanks to how easy it is to pick up and learn — game development itself will be more accessible as a result.

A bridge to the Metaverse

Crayta on Facebook Gaming runs on Meta’s cloud-streaming infrastructure, the same tech that powers cloud games on Facebook. Cloud streaming enables deeper game and world-building experiences. We know cloud rendering will be critical for building the metaverse and while Crayta isn’t the metaverse, it’s another important bridge bringing 2D gaming experiences with immersive 3D, interactive experiences, taking us closer to our long term vision for the metaverse. The immersive experiences that the metaverse promises will require unprecedented advancements in network connectivity and infrastructure. Cloud-streaming will be a critical part of this, and our roll out of Crayta on Facebook Gaming will help inform the metaverse-like experiences we build in the future.