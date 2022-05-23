Made by Africa, Loved by the World Showcases Creativity From Across Africa

Returning for a second year, we’re celebrating “Africa Day” through our “Made by Africa, Loved by the World” campaign. This year’s campaign spotlights eight creators, innovators and SMBs who are making a name for themselves both in Africa and globally, and are changing the way Africa is viewed on the international stage.

“This campaign is about showcasing the incredible talent we have here on the continent, and the African people and businesses that are not only contributing to the global agenda, but are forging their own paths. At Meta, we remain invested in Africa, and know that this is home to some of the world’s most talented and inspired individuals, we’re delighted to be sharing just some of these stories through our ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ campaign.” – Kezia Anim-Addo, Communications Director, Sub-Saharan Africa

Partnering with five local filmmakers, Tarryn Crossman (South Africa), Kofi Awuah (Ghana), Joan Kabugu (Kenya), Bardia Olowu (Nigeria) and Nelson Makengo (DRC), the series of short films are on our Africa Day microsite and focus on the stories of:

Trevor Stuurman (South Africa): An award winning contemporary multimedia visual artist who has cemented himself as a creative force to be reckoned with, collaborating with international brands and global stars.

Ferre Gola (DRC) : An award winning Congolese musician who has earned international accolades as a true icon of Congolese rumba.

Mosope Olaosebikan (Nigeria) : Founder of Africa’s first digital museum devoted to shaping the narrative of culture and people using immersive and innovative methods of curation such as AR/VR.

Rich Mnisi (South Africa) : A contemporary multi-disciplinary brand specialising in high-end fashion and furniture designs, with his clothing featured in global media outlets and his designs worn by global names.

Selina Beb (Ghana) : A multiple award-winning fashion brand specialising in African inspired accessories and clothes.

Black Rhino VR (Kenya): An award-winning Extended Reality Agency working with local and international brands.

Bonita Foods (Nigeria) : A healthy snacks company producing a range of delicious snacks from fruits, nuts and vegetables, with a global footprint across the UK, USA and Germany.

Pixel Chefs (South Africa) : An innovative creative agency, using emerging digital tech to create immersive impactful experiences for both local and global clients.

Celebrating Africa Day on Instagram

On Instagram, we’re celebrating and highlighting the talent and diversity of the African continent:

Instagram AR Filter: Partnering with a South African immersive digital solutions company (Pixel Chefs) , we created an interactive AR filter to provide the Instagram community with a tool to celebrate the occasion, with the vibrancy and liveliness of Africa at the heart.

Instagram Reels Challenge: Working with content creators from across Africa and the diaspora, we’re launching a Reels community challenge on Instagram with the hashtag #ShareYourAfrica, encouraging the community to celebrate and share with the world what’s uniquely authentic and African to them, whether that’s fashion, music, food or dance.

African Designers Guide: Throughout the week of Africa Day and beyond, we invited @mizliz , the founder of @offtomag , to highlight 12 African designers and artists who are forging their own paths and redefining culture in the process.

Free Virtual Training Sessions

We’ll also be hosting a number of free open training sessions on the Meta Africa page to provide other upcoming creatives and entrepreneurs with the digital know-how to take their ideas global. Training topics include: