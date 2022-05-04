Launching New Tools for Small Businesses Across Europe, Middle East and Africa

Today, we’re announcing new tools to improve the way small businesses connect with customers and identify higher-quality leads.

New Ways to Start Conversations

People’s preferences for how they talk with businesses are evolving. In this digital era, nearly 71% (7 out of 10 people) want to be able to communicate with businesses in the same way that they message with friends and family. And every week, more than one billion people connect with a business account across our messaging services. To make it easier for businesses to start conversations, we’re announcing:

Easier Ways to Create Facebook and Instagram ads that start a WhatsApp Chat: Many businesses are finding Facebook and Instagram ads that open to a WhatsApp chat the best way to get discovered by new customers and have a conversation. To make it easier to create these ads, starting soon we’ll make it possible to create the full ad directly from the WhatsApp Business app. This will make it faster for small businesses looking to find new customers and grow.

Expanding Lead Generation and Customer Acquisition Tools

Lead generation tools can help small and medium businesses grow their customer base by finding new customers and initiating and nurturing relationships with them.

To improve end to end management of lead generation on our platform, we’re launching:

Lead filtering with Instant Forms: Businesses will soon be able to pursue leads that are most promising with lead filtering in Lead Ads Instant Forms. Responses to a multiple choice question can be used to filter leads that may not be as good a fit for them.

Creative flexibility : We’re testing a more flexible and personalizable Instant Form, allowing businesses to add visuals and content in the form. This way, they can share more visual information about their business and nurture people’s interest.

Gated content: Businesses will soon be able to offer exclusive, relevant content for people who complete the Lead Ads Instant Form. For example, businesses will be able to provide additional resources (e.g. downloading a brochure for a car or product pricing) directly from the Lead Ad Form, without redirecting to their website.

For small businesses looking to learn more, please join us virtually on May 19 for Conversations, our inaugural conference dedicated to building better and faster experiences on the most popular messaging platforms – all with the goal of meeting people where they want to be met. Click here to register and receive event updates.