Tania turned to Facebook Marketplace during the pandemic to ease her anxiety. She found a pre-loved dollhouse and redecorated it, discovering a love for miniature crafting and a community she didn’t know she needed. Tania continues to restore and sell miniatures on Facebook Marketplace, turning @cheries_mini, her pandemic passion project into economic success.

To see more Community Voices videos visit: https://fb.me/CommunityVoicesVideos