SheCreates Initiative Returns for a Second Year Celebrating 30 Women in MENA

Today, we’re launching #SheCreates 2.0, an ebook and renewed celebration of women across the Middle East and North Africa region that highlights their success in building communities and growing businesses.

In the 2nd edition of our #SheCreates ebook, we celebrate 30 women from the region’s tech and media industries who have created meaningful change, broken down barriers and inspired others with their leadership.

In 2021, we launched #SheCreates as an exclusive community for women to commemorate their achievements as they overcame unforeseen challenges of the pandemic.

“Today’s women, and those who identify as women, experience many unique challenges, such as the glass ceiling, the unconscious bias and the unrelenting expectation to care for others. I am incredibly proud to launch the book’s second edition, shining a much needed spotlight on the incredible women from the MENA region who are making a real difference, creating change, breaking down barriers and redefining what’s possible across all professions, sectors, and industries in the region,” said Derya Matras, Vice President, Africa, Middle East and Turkey at Meta.

Some of the names in this year’s edition include:

Nourane Owais — illustrator, photographer, and founder of Regiggers creative agency & Courtyard 66 studios in Cairo, Egypt — designed this edition of the ebook. With over 166,000 followers on Instagram, Nourane shares her creative content and her journey as a self-taught artist, and business owner.

Throughout the ebook, which is available in English, women leaders share their career lessons, challenges and advice. The second edition of the #SheCreates ebook is now available.