Launching #NoFalseNewsZone Comic Book Series in Ghana

We’re partnering with EIB Network and Comic Republic to launch the #NoFalseNewsZone online comic book, an educational comic series designed to help people think critically about the messages they see and read online. The comic book series helps readers to identify false news and what they can do to help minimise its spread.

The three-part online comic book features the stories of an experienced nurse, an intern reporter and a university student. The protagonists are on a personal journey to educate people on how to curb false news and join the fight against misinformation to help create a #NoFalseNewsZone online.

“We are thrilled to once again work alongside Meta to tackle misinformation, a prominent problem in our world today. With our art, we are hoping to educate people on how to identify false news and take steps to report it too. We are grateful to Meta for trusting us with this project and thankful to our ever endearing audience who we know will be part of this #NoFalseNewsZone movement.”

– Jide Martin, Comic Republic CEO.

We also had the EIB Network in Ghana also join the conversation to help Ghanaians on how to identify and report false news online beyond a conceptual level.

“The #NoFalseNewsZone Ghana campaign is our way of contributing to the broader discourse about what people consume and create online. We see a unique opportunity to use one of our cardinal mandates — education — to create awareness on why false news does not have a place in today’s daily information cycle”

– Nana Aba Anamoah, General Manager GHOne TV.

Read the comic book at Comic Republic.