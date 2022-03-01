Widely Viewed Content Report, Fourth Quarter 2021

The Widely Viewed Content Report highlights the most-viewed organic content in Feed in the US for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Today, we’re publishing the Widely Viewed Content Report (WVCR) for the fourth quarter of 2021. This report highlights the most-viewed organic (non-ad) content in Feed, including domains, links, Pages and posts in the US. It also includes content recommended by Facebook and excludes advertising content. See the full report and Companion Guide for more information. Changes since our last report include the appearance of Reels, which were launched in the US in late September 2021.

Updates and Enforcements

Insights from the WCVR inform how we update our existing policies and products, as well as develop new ones to remove and reduce objectionable content that may violate our policies. In this report, content and Pages were removed for violating our policies involving personal information bait, inauthentic behavior, phishing and harassment. We generally don’t publicly share additional identifying information about Pages or profiles that have been removed. As we look for ways to be more transparent about our most widely viewed content, we are exploring how best to provide more details going forward. (Updated on March 1, 2022 at 7:45PM PT to clarify our approach to identifying pages we’ve previously removed.)

We’ve also seen promising results from our tests to reduce engagement bait — spammy posts that explicitly request reactions for purposes other than a specific call to action. These efforts included expanding our identifiers and introducing spacing rules to help prevent multiple posts that are identified as engagement bait from showing up one after the other in Feed. Our approach will continue to evolve over time.

Expansion Plans

By releasing the WVCR, we have the opportunity to shed new light on the content that is widely seen in Feed. We’ll continue to expand the scope of this report in the coming months. Our goal is to keep working with external stakeholders to improve and refine these reports and we will share more information as this develops.