Inside the Lab: Building for the Metaverse With AI

We’re sharing advances we’ve made in AI technology that will help us build for the metaverse, from inclusive translation systems to a new AI model for chatting with virtual assistants.

And we’re introducing BuilderBot, a new tool to fuel creativity in the metaverse using voice commands.

Building for the metaverse will require major breakthroughs in artificial intelligence. Our AI labs are already making advancements in research and development as part of a long-term effort to enable the next era of computing.

Today, we hosted a Meta AI: Inside the Lab event on AI’s role in building for the metaverse and showcased some of our work. You can watch the full event on the Meta AI Facebook page and catch up on some of the research advances we announced today, including:



As we build for the metaverse, we’ll continue to break ground in areas like self-supervised learning and building the world’s most powerful AI supercomputer to drive the future of AI research breakthroughs. We’re at the beginning of this journey, and today’s advances provide a snapshot of what’s possible through the power of AI and open science.

Watch the full Meta AI: Inside the Lab event.