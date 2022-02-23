Inside the Lab: Building for the Metaverse With AI

- We’re sharing advances we’ve made in AI technology that will help us build for the metaverse, from inclusive translation systems to a new AI model for chatting with virtual assistants.
- And we’re introducing BuilderBot, a new tool to fuel creativity in the metaverse using voice commands.
Building for the metaverse will require major breakthroughs in artificial intelligence. Our AI labs are already making advancements in research and development as part of a long-term effort to enable the next era of computing.
Today, we hosted a Meta AI: Inside the Lab event on AI’s role in building for the metaverse and showcased some of our work. You can watch the full event on the Meta AI Facebook page and catch up on some of the research advances we announced today, including:
- A new tool fueling creativity in the metaverse: BuilderBot enables people to generate or import things into a virtual world just by using voice commands.
- Driving inclusion through the power of speech and translation: Nearly half the world’s population can’t access online content in their preferred language today. No Language Left Behind is a single system capable of translating between all written languages. We’re also working on Universal Speech Translator, an AI system that provides instantaneous speech-to-speech translation across all languages, even those that are mostly spoken.
- A next-generation AI model for chatting with virtual assistants: Project CAIRaoke is a new approach to AI that powers chatbots and assistants. With this technology, people could one day have more fluid conversations with their virtual assistants.
- A new resource for understanding how AI systems work: If you’ve ever wondered how Instagram ranks content in your feed, our new tool can help. The prototype AI system card we’ve developed outlines the many AI models that comprise an AI system and can help you better understand how these systems operate.
- New ways to bring diverse talent into AI: The AI Learning Alliance is making coursework on machine learning topics open to everyone through Blueprint. We’re also creating a consortium of professors at universities with large populations of students from underrepresented groups to teach this curriculum.
- Open-sourcing high-performance AI for recommendations: TorchRec is our library for building state-of-the-art recommendation systems for the open source PyTorch machine learning framework. These recommendation systems power personalization across many of our products.
As we build for the metaverse, we’ll continue to break ground in areas like self-supervised learning and building the world’s most powerful AI supercomputer to drive the future of AI research breakthroughs. We’re at the beginning of this journey, and today’s advances provide a snapshot of what’s possible through the power of AI and open science.
Watch the full Meta AI: Inside the Lab event.