Privacy Conversations: Community and the Metaverse With Dr. Rashawn Ray

In the sixth episode of our Privacy Conversations series, Meta’s Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer for Public Policy Erin Egan speaks with Dr. Rashawn Ray, Professor of Sociology at the University of Maryland, Executive Director for the Lab for Applied Social Sciences Research and a Senior Fellow at The Brookings Institution.

In their discussion, Dr. Ray covers best practices for sustainable community engagement. He addresses how to establish trust with and build cutting-edge technology solutions for those who aren’t early adopters. Erin and Dr. Ray also talk about the opportunities and challenges around inclusive design and approaches to bystander privacy, drawing on insights from Dr. Ray’s work at the intersection of policy, justice reform and racial equity.