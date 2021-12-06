We’re launching PAC-MAN COMMUNITY on Facebook Gaming to connect players and gaming creators to the classic game in a new way.

In this new interactive game, people can play solo or multiplayer to complete mazes and create their own mazes and challenges.

We’re also announcing new products that blend playing, watching, and connecting on Facebook Gaming: Play with Streamer brings creators and their communities together in a game and Facebook Interactives turn watching gaming livestreams into an interactive experience.

For more than 40 years, PAC-MAN™ has been a cultural icon in games, television, music and film. And today, we’re sharing the next step in this evolution by launching PAC-MAN COMMUNITY, exclusively on Facebook Gaming.

This isn’t your parents’ PAC-MAN™, but you can still access the entire classic PAC-MAN in the game. Developed by Genvid and in partnership with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, PAC-MAN COMMUNITY connects players, gaming video creators, viewers and world builders together in new ways. Play solo or through co-op multiplayer in groups of up to four people, working together to complete each maze while still competing against each other for the highest point total. In addition to PAC-MAN COMMUNITY’s built-in mazes, players can also create their own levels and challenges through the Maze Creator tool.

Play Watch Connect

With Play Watch Connect, we’re delivering more immersive and engaging social experiences that build community around games on Facebook. We’re bridging three pillars together — playing games, watching gaming video and connecting with others around games — to create richer experiences between people using our technologies, including in PAC-MAN COMMUNITY.

Through our new Play with Streamer feature, Facebook Gaming creators can invite their communities directly from their livestream to join them in-game to play or watch. Player-created mazes will be featured inside the game daily, and soon we’ll launch community-oriented challenges and mazes curated and cultivated by streamers’ communities.

We’re also making live gaming video an active experience with the introduction of Facebook Interactives, which allows you to participate while simultaneously watching a gamer’s livestream. In PAC-MAN COMMUNITY, people viewing a 24/7 livestream in Watch mode can also power up either the AI PAC-MAN™ or Ghosts and compete. Mazes are turned into 3D streams, powered by Unreal Engine, where viewers can interact directly with the video player. Coming later in the beta, by interacting with a streamer’s session, viewers can work collectively toward global unlocks for the Maze Creator tool. When a streamer isn’t live, the Watch tab will feature AI characters, just like an arcade machine that isn’t being played.

We believe games bring people together in powerful ways, whether that’s playing games together, watching gaming videos, or connecting around games in Facebook Groups. Learn more about PAC-MAN COMMUNITY or play now on Facebook Gaming.

PAC-MAN™ COMMUNITY & ©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.