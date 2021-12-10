Back to Newsroom

Eliminating Mental Health Stigma Through Storytelling

For Matt, returning from serving in the Air Force in Iraq was a difficult readjustment. After going through Headstrong, a program that offers no-cost mental health services to veterans, he started working with the organization. Matt created a photo series on Facebook featuring veterans facing PTSD to eliminate the stigma around mental health challenges through photography, storytelling and connection. He’s now photographed hundreds of veterans and continues to share their stories on Facebook, building empathy and understanding.

See more stories like Matt’s: https://fb.me/CommunityVoicesVideos

Categories
:
Like
Share

Related Pages

To help personalize content, tailor and measure ads, and provide a safer experience, we use cookies. By clicking or navigating the site, you agree to allow our collection of information on and off Facebook through cookies. Learn more, including about available controls: Cookies Policy