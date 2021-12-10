Eliminating Mental Health Stigma Through Storytelling

For Matt, returning from serving in the Air Force in Iraq was a difficult readjustment. After going through Headstrong, a program that offers no-cost mental health services to veterans, he started working with the organization. Matt created a photo series on Facebook featuring veterans facing PTSD to eliminate the stigma around mental health challenges through photography, storytelling and connection. He’s now photographed hundreds of veterans and continues to share their stories on Facebook, building empathy and understanding.

