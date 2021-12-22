Community Leaders Using Facebook Groups as a Force for Good

Community leaders use Facebook Groups to help drive societies forward.

Here’s a look at three stories from across Europe, Middle East and Africa, showing how leaders turned an idea into action.

This year, communities in EMEA have continued to uplift and inspire people in creative ways. Thanks to their amazing work, Facebook Groups have become an everyday resource for people, offering vibrant spaces to make connections, learn, explore, grow and do more together. From groups advocating for mental health, to non-profit organisations making parenting resources more accessible – we’re seeing Facebook Groups demonstrating their power to give people a voice and drive positive change.

Here are three stories of community leaders from our 2021 Community Accelerator Programme, who have used Facebook Groups to turn their ideas into impactful actions that benefit their members and society at large.

Martin Nworah. Tale of Nigerians, Nigeria

Having spent years looking for ways to help people who are lonely or experiencing mental health issues, Martin Nworah founded Tales of Nigerians to give Nigerians a safe space to express their thoughts and feelings online. Today, the judgement-free zone has helped thousands of people get emotional support and encouragement from their peers. The community hosts events, training and outreach to positively impact the lives of its 80,000 members, also known as “TONers”. At the peak of the pandemic, the community rallied together to provide a helpline for vulnerable members of the community to receive assistance.

Jaidee Sadler. Black Owned Economy, UK

Jaidee created Black Owned Economy to give Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs a platform to promote their products and services, with hopes to drive economic equality for Black-owned businesses and make a lasting change in society. Today, she has made that a reality with over 150,000 members in Black Owned Economy, including thousands of Black-owned businesses that have benefitted from exposure and opportunities, which they would have otherwise lacked elsewhere. Throughout the pandemic, the community has come together to help business owners connect with new customers and secure brand partnerships.

Mustafa Sharara. SYNC Community, Egypt

SYNC Community was created in 2020 by Mustafa Sharara, a passionate photographer and filmmaker, who noticed a gap in professional training and development for aspiring creatives in Egypt. In less than two years, SYNC Community has fast grown into a community of 111,000 members. Through #SYNCareers, it has connected young creatives seeking job opportunities to employers; helping thousands to successfully get jobs. Their members also enjoy regular educational workshops, courses and networking activities within the community, and there is a strong culture of sharing and asking for help.