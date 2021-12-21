Using Virtual Reality to Increase Mobility

When Carter C. was two years old, he had a tragic accident and lost mobility on the left side of his body. As a teen and avid gamer, he’s tried every gaming system using one hand. For the first time ever, Carter was motivated to use his left hand playing with Oculus Quest. Now, he’s getting the hand to work thanks to the fun and immersion he’s found playing in VR.

“What is this thing that pairs my son’s excitement for gaming and his need to be motivated to use that side of his body?” Hollie C.

