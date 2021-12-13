Angelika Gifford Announced as Meta’s New Vice President of Europe, Middle East and Africa

Angelika Gifford is the new Vice President for Meta in Europe, Middle East and Africa, taking over from Nicola Mendelsohn, who earlier this year became Vice President for the Global Business Group.

Angelika joined Meta in January 2020, and has represented Meta to partners, policymakers, non-profits and community organisations across 34 countries in Central Europe, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Benelux region as well as Eastern Europe and Russia.

Angelika has over 30 years’ experience working for leading technology companies including Hewlett-Packard (HP), where she led the software and digitisation business for German-speaking countries, and Microsoft where she held a wide variety of senior management positions across the region. Angie serves as a member of the board of the German-American transatlantic association “Atlantik-Brücke” and is part of the corporate supervisory board of Thyssenkrupp.

Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President, Global Business Group, Meta, said: “I am delighted by the appointment of Angelika Gifford to lead Meta’s business in EMEA. Angie has been an invaluable member of Meta’s EMEA leadership team, playing a critical role in scaling and expanding our operations across Central Europe. Angie has an incredible wealth of experience, working with major brands and driving digital innovation and transformation. She is exceptionally well placed to continue to ensure Meta drives growth and economic impact for all those who rely on our services and technologies. EMEA is such a diverse and dynamic region and I am excited to see the great work that Angie will do leading EMEA and helping businesses of all sizes to flourish and grow.”