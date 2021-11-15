More Ways to Give Back This Holiday Season

To celebrate GivingTuesday, we’re matching up to $8 million in donations made to eligible fundraisers on Facebook, and we’re expanding access to fundraising on Instagram so more than 1.5 million organizations can bolster their causes.

We’re also hosting a GivingTuesday tournament for Facebook Gaming creators to raise money for nonprofits, and we’re donating $25,000 to the nonprofits of the winning teams’ choice.

We’re testing a new feature for people to offer free items on Facebook Neighborhoods.

Every day, people all over the world use our apps to share the ups and downs of life, build communities around shared interests and common causes, and start and grow businesses. One of the most rewarding things we see is the great compassion and generosity so many people show – whether it’s using our tools to help out in their communities, give blood, support local businesses, or raise funds for good causes. Since we first launched fundraising tools more than five years ago, our community has raised more than $5 billion for nonprofits and personal causes on Facebook and Instagram.

The holiday season is a time when many of us think about how we can give something back. With GivingTuesday around the corner on November 30th, we’re offering people more ways to give back to their communities across our apps.

Fundraising on GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a day when people all around the world come together to support causes that are important to them. In celebration of our community’s generosity, we will match up to $8 million in eligible donations made to fundraisers on Facebook for nonprofits in the United States. You can learn more about eligibility, the match structure and donation caps. Find a nonprofit to support by going to facebook.com/fundraisers.

And to celebrate Instagram’s 11th birthday, we’re matching the fundraisers of seven creators, up to $50,000 each, through GivingTuesday. We’re also expanding the set of nonprofits that people can fundraise for on Instagram. In the coming weeks, you’ll now be able to raise money for more than 1.5 million organizations by adding a fundraiser to a post. This will be available in countries that support nonprofit fundraisers.

As always, 100% of donations raised for nonprofits through fundraisers created on Facebook and Instagram go directly to the organization picked by the donor. All donations are processed securely by Facebook Pay, making it easy to donate in just a few taps.

New Ways to Support Your Local Community

People are increasingly using Facebook to help the vulnerable in their local communities, support small businesses and share information in local groups. So, we’re expanding tests of Neighborhoods, a single destination to build and strengthen local communities on Facebook, to an additional 132 cities in the United States. We’re also testing a new Giving Exchange feature for people to offer items they’re no longer using to others.

Finding a Cause You’re Passionate About

On GivingTuesday, teams of gaming creators will go live in Warzone on Facebook Gaming as part of a tournament to raise money for their nonprofit of choice. Each team will use our charity livestreaming tools, select a nonprofit and encourage donations from their audiences during the broadcast. Additionally, a total prize pool of $25,000 from Meta will be donated to the top four teams’ selected nonprofits, made in the teams’ names. You can watch and donate between 11:00AM and 3:00PM PT on November 30 at fb.gg/facebookgaming.

We’ve also brought back our #BuyBlack Friday campaign, which we started last year to harness some of the energy from the biggest physical retail day of the year in support of Black-owned small businesses. In the US, Black-owned businesses continue to be among the hardest hit by the pandemic, and this holiday season will be make or break for many of them. More than a third of US Black-owned businesses expect to make at least half of their annual revenue in the last three months of the year.

The #BuyBlack Friday show, hosted by NY Times best-selling author, journalist and television host, Elaine Welteroth, airs every Friday in November on Facebook. Tune into upcoming episodes on November 19th and November 26th featuring two great small businesses – House of Takura and Beaux & Paws. You can also find great ideas for presents and stocking fillers in our #BuyBlack Friday gift guide collections, which are available all month long in both the Facebook and Instagram Shop tabs.

There are so many ways you can give something back this holiday season. However you choose to give, thank you.