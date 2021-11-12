Shop Products You’ll Love with Groups, Creators and Friends

Gone are the days when shopping meant stacks of catalogs and infomercials. Today we look to our friends, family, creators and groups we trust for inspiration. With more than 1.8 billion people using Facebook Groups every month, today we’re introducing new ways to shop in Groups and get inspiration from friends and creators you trust on Facebook:

We’re introducing Shops in Groups so you can support the communities you care about by buying products from them. For example, members of OctoNation, an octopus fan group, can now buy stickers, mugs and apparel to show their love of octopuses.

People often ask members of groups for recommendations on their experience with a product and how it performs. With Product Recommendations in Groups , we’ll show products that members recommend when you ask for guidance within a group and make it easy to purchase those products from shops on Facebook.

We’re also introducing T op Product Mentions in News Feed as a way to help you discover products that were recommended by peers from groups that you’re a part of.