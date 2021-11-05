Bringing Back #BuyBlack Friday to Support Black-Owned Businesses

Today, we’re kicking off the #BuyBlack Friday show on the Facebook Shop tab to support Black-owned businesses facing another tough holiday season.

We’re launching the #BuyBlack Live Shopping series on Instagram.

In the US, Black-owned businesses continue to be among the hardest hit by the pandemic, and this holiday season will be make or break for many of them. More than a third of US Black-owned businesses expect to make at least half of their annual revenue in the last three months of the year. So, we’re bringing back our #BuyBlack Friday campaign to make it easier to shop with Black-owned businesses at this crucial time.

We started #BuyBlack Friday last year to harness some of the energy from the biggest physical retail day of the year in support of Black-owned small businesses. Today, the #BuyBlack Friday Show starts on the Facebook Shop tab, hosted by NY Times best-selling author, journalist and television host, Elaine Welteroth, with new episodes every Friday in November. More than 15 million people tuned into the show last holiday season, which includes Live Shopping experiences that celebrate Black culture and feature Black-owned small businesses and creators. This year, #BuyBlack Friday will be global with programming kicking off in Brazil and Australia this month.

You’ll also be able to find great ideas for presents and stocking fillers in our #BuyBlack Friday gift guide collections, which are available all month long in both the Facebook and Instagram Shop tabs. In this year’s show we’ll be highlighting fantastic businesses, including:

Shaquanda’s Hot Pepper Sauce, owned by Andre Springer, who started his business four years ago as an extension of his drag queen persona Shaquanda. It began as an art project with a friend to celebrate his Caribbean heritage. As part of the art piece, Andre labeled and put bottles in a shopping cart as an homage to his grandmother and sold out. Encouraged by the reception his delicious sauce received, Andre turned his performance into a business.

House of Takura, owned by Annette Njau and featuring eco-friendly bags and sunglasses. Annette left a career in law to be a designer. She makes handbags and accessories with traditional fabrics from Ghana, Tanzania and Kenya. Named after her son Takura, the company helps provide economic opportunities for communities in Africa. Proceeds from each bag sold go to nonprofits working there, from helping to build an orphanage in Ivory Coast to empowering young girls in Sierra Leone.

OBIA Naturals, owned by chemist Obia Ewah, who has used her training to create her own all natural skincare products. Obia was diagnosed with thyroid cancer while at medical school at the age of 26. Looking into the cause of her cancer led her to examine the chemicals that go into many skincare products and inspired her to make her own healthy alternatives. Her creams and lotions have been a big hit, winning awards and building a loyal following. Obia also supports other local businesses and has a program called Haircuts for the Homeless, where she works with local barbers who volunteer their time.

Beaux & Paws, owned by 15-year-old entrepreneur Sir Darius Brown who knew since an early age that he wanted to make stylish bow ties for both people and pets. When he was younger, he was diagnosed with speech and language issues. As he grew up, he saw his sister using a sewing machine to make bows. He loved them and started making his own bow ties, which also helped develop his motor skills. When Hurricane Harvey hit, Sir Darius made bow ties for pets to encourage people to adopt animals displaced by the storm.

Today also marks the launch of Instagram’s #BuyBlack Live Shopping series hosted by musician and actor Keke Palmer (@keke). Keke will sit down with Black creators to learn about their business journeys and encourage people to #BuyBlack. You can also find curated collections of Black-owned businesses on Instagram from Zerina Ackers (@zerinaackers) award-winning stylist and founder of @blackownedeverything.

Many Black-owned small businesses need their second pandemic holiday season to be a big one. You can help once again by tuning in and buying Black.