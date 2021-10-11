Starting November 1, we’ll host daily Live Shopping experiences on Facebook and Instagram with brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Cocokind, Macy’s, Paintbox Nails, Tanya Taylor, Ulta Beauty, Vuori and Walmart to educate shoppers and share exclusive deals.

We’re bringing back #BuyBlack Friday to highlight Black-owned businesses and are providing weekly #BuyBlack collections on Facebook and Instagram.

We’re showcasing exclusive gifts and deals from Shops that will be available when people make purchases on Facebook and Instagram.

Tune In Daily for Drops, Exclusive Deals and More

Beginning November 1, we’ll host daily Live Shopping experiences on Facebook and Instagram where you can find the latest gifts and exclusive deals, get advice from fellow shoppers and connect with celebrities, creators and brand experts. Some of the biggest brands including Benefit Cosmetics, Cocokind, Macy’s, Paintbox Nails, Tanya Taylor, Ulta Beauty, Vuori and Walmart will host live videos that allow you to shop the latest holiday trends from the comfort of your home.

You can also discover the latest sought-after products on the Instagram Shop tab from drops to collections curated by creators you love and the Instagram @shop team. From the Drops destination, you can sign up to receive a notification for when an item is available for purchase.

Support Small Businesses and #BuyBlack

This year, we’ll continue to support businesses that need it most, starting with the return of #BuyBlack Friday to encourage people to support Black-owned small businesses. We know the holiday season is critical for small businesses, our latest Global State of Small Business Report shows that a quarter of minority-led businesses expect to make half of their annual sales over the holiday period, compared to 14% of other small businesses. Starting on November 5, you can tune in every Friday in November to the #BuyBlack Friday show. The show will feature Live Shopping segments from Black-owned businesses including Shaquanda’s Hot Pepper Sauce, House of Takura and Obia Naturals, in addition to special guests and other surprises. You can also check out #BuyBlack collections, available weekly in the Facebook Shop tab starting November 1 and on the Instagram Shop tab starting November 5.

#BuyBlack Friday is part of Boost with Facebook: Good Ideas Season, our second annual program that gives small businesses access to free resources and training for a successful holiday season. As part of the Good Ideas Season, we’re also opening Good Ideas Shops in local communities across the US. Starting this week, people in Seattle, Fort Worth and New York City can visit our storefront window pop-ups to discover local small businesses and shop their products on Facebook and Instagram. We’ll also dedicate a storefront window in Los Angeles for people to #BuyBlack this December.

Shop Exclusive Gifts and Offers

People already use our apps to stay updated on the latest trends, get inspired and find their new favorite brand or product. This season, we’re bringing exclusive gifts to Shops that will be available when people checkout on Facebook or Instagram. This season, you may find gifts from Facebook and Instagram, like 20% off your first purchase and free shipping, when you complete an eligible purchase directly on our apps. And when you make an eligible purchase directly on Facebook or Instagram, you can also refer up to 10 friends to take advantage of an exclusive deal.

If you’re looking for inspiration, check out the Shop tabs on Facebook and Instagram for Holiday Picks, our curated list of holiday items, available on November 1.

Shop Locally and Sustainably

Shopping locally on Facebook Marketplace is an easy and eco-friendly way to discover unique and hard-to-find gifts. Plus, you can get items quickly by arranging a pickup time via Messenger that works for you and the seller. We’ve introduced a few updates on Marketplace to help you shop easily, locally and responsibly this season:

Create and share a meetup plan : Create a meetup plan for an in-person transaction — including location, time and date — and share it with your friends via Messenger to let them know where you’re headed and encourage safer meetups.

Meetup preferences : Sellers can let buyers know how they prefer to exchange an item locally, such as a public meetup or via door dropoff or pickup to minimize in-person transactions.

Saved search: Looking for a particular item on your wishlist? Create a saved search on Marketplace to get notifications when new listings match your criteria.

Support Businesses and Causes You Care About

In the spirit of giving, we make it easy to start and donate to fundraisers for businesses you love and causes you care about. Visit facebook.com/fundraisers to help a business, friend or cause in need. Whether it’s participating in Giving Tuesday or finding gifts for your friends and family, there are lots of ways you can shop with us this holiday season.