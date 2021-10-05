Creating Instagram Videos Just Got Even Easier

Starting today, we’re combining IGTV and feed videos into one format — Instagram Video. We’re also introducing a new Video tab on your profile, where this combined video format will live, to make it easier for people to discover new video content. We love that our creator community has embraced video as a key format to tell their stories, entertain and connect with their audiences, and that’s why we want to make it even simpler to create and discover videos on Instagram.

Making It Easier to Upload and Discover Videos

IGTV and feed videos will now be one format. You can still upload videos in the same way from the camera roll by clicking on the + sign in the top right corner of the Instagram home page and selecting Post.

We’re also introducing new features like trimming, filters and people and location tagging.

Creators can continue to cross-post their videos through Stories and share via direct message. Using all our surfaces provides multiple ways for creators to tell their stories and engage with their communities. Video previews in feed will now be 60 seconds long, unless the video is eligible for ads — in which case, the preview will still be 15 seconds.

“As a creator, I think there shouldn’t be a divide between video formats on Instagram; feed video and IGTV should be just video. When a person is looking for content to watch online they’re never specifically looking for long format or short format, they’re just looking to watch videos and be entertained. I’m glad I now won’t need to navigate to so many different surfaces to watch things on Instagram.” — @henrytado

New Ways to View and Analyze Videos

The new Video tab will be the home for this combined video format, making it easier for people to find content from creators they love. When watching videos on Instagram, viewers can tap anywhere on the video to enter fullscreen. They will also have the option to keep scrolling to discover new video content from creators that may interest them.

To make it easier to understand how videos are performing, we’re merging feed post insights and video insights into one combined metric for businesses and creators.

Reach New Audiences With Video Ads

With Instagram Video, IGTV ads are now called Instagram In-Stream video ads. Eligible creators can still monetize their long-form content, and brands can reach audiences engaging with long-form video. For businesses interested in boosting their videos to reach more people, videos must be no longer than 60 seconds in length.

Video is the home for visual storytelling. We’re excited to see how creators on Instagram continue to make standout content that inspires people to create themselves.