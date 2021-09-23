Updating Our Cookie Controls in Europe

We’re making some changes to our cookie consent controls in the European region. This work is part of our ongoing efforts to give people greater control over their privacy and align with evolving privacy requirements, such as the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) and the ePrivacy Directive (ePD).

People using our services in the European region may notice some changes to our cookie consent experience. Building on existing privacy controls, we’ve also created a new settings menu on Facebook and Instagram, where people using our services across the European region can revisit and manage their cookie consent decisions at any time.

We’re giving people a more granular level of control over their cookie choices and more information on what we use different kinds of cookies for, including what information we receive from other apps and websites. When fully rolled out, the new experience will include:



a new consent prompt, providing more granular cookie consent options

a new control, offering people control over whether Facebook can use cookies to help record and use data received about them from third party websites and apps through its business tools

We look forward to continuing to work with regulators and policymakers around the world to improve privacy and data choices.