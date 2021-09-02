Celebrating Music on Facebook Gaming with Live DJs

Today, we’re expanding access to music on Facebook Gaming. Now, all Partner and Level Up Creators can play background music during their livestreams on Facebook Gaming — including clips made from a livestream and the video on demand (VOD) versions of livestreams. And to celebrate, we’re kicking off #PlayLoud, a series of live events that pair renowned DJs with Facebook Gaming Creators.

Hosted by Rachel De Mita, #PlayLoud celebrates the convergence of music and gaming. We’ve got a stellar roster of talent lined up, including DJ Khaled, Diplo, LP Giobbi, and Angel + Dren. On the gaming front, you can expect to see fan favorites MissesMae, QueenEliminator, StoneMountain64, and King Bach.

“My favorite thing about making and playing music is that it brings people together,” says Diplo. “Gaming creates community in a really similar way; it’s a crazy thing to watch. #PlayLoud lets us perform in celebration of those communities, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

The #PlayLoud series will feature three upcoming episodes, livestreamed on Facebook Gaming at fb.gg/FacebookGaming. The schedule includes: