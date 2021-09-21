Introducing Two New Portals, Including the First Portable Version

Today, we’re welcoming two new additions to the Portal family of video calling devices: the 10-inch portable Portal Go, priced at $199 USD, and our next-gen Portal+ with a 14-inch HD tilting display priced at $349 USD. Portal Go and Portal+ will begin shipping October 19; pre-orders are open now at portal.facebook.com. We’re also introducing new features for small businesses with Portal for Business.

Portal Go and the New Portal+

Portal Go brings the best of Portal Smart Camera video calling to a new, portable version. It’s designed to let conversations move from room to room, with an integrated handle and long-lasting battery to make portability easier. Portal Go includes a 12MP camera with an ultrawide field of view for immersive video calls. And it doubles as a portable speaker with room-filling sound to listen to your favorite music throughout your home.

Our new 14-inch Portal+ also features a 12MP Smart Camera with an ultrawide field of view. Its stereo speakers deliver high-fidelity sound for crystal-clear audio. With the rise of remote and hybrid work models, Portal makes a perfect dedicated screen for work calls, freeing up your computer to take notes, view a presentation or multitask. And it’s also great for connecting with family and friends when the work day is over.

More Than Video Calling

While Portal’s main attraction is video calling, there are other features that you can enjoy throughout the day. Get in a groove with the music you love on Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and more, and enjoy rich high-fidelity sound on Portal anytime you launch your favorite playlist. Portal is also a great digital photo frame. You can display your favorite Facebook and Instagram photos or add images from your phone’s camera roll. And with shared albums, you can display and share your favorite memories with friends and family.

Portal Means Business

With remote work becoming a long-term strategy, distributed teams can benefit from feeling like they’re together in the same room. So we’re reimagining how Portal is used work — at home and in the office — by unlocking opportunities for collaboration in the spaces where business gets done.

Beginning in December, we’re adding support for Microsoft Teams for all Portal touch-based devices including Portal Go and Portal+. With a dedicated device for Teams, you’ll have everything you need to maintain your work rhythm with features including calendar, contacts, file sharing, and chat. Plus, Teams has Microsoft security built-in with Microsoft Intune app protection.

We’re also introducing Portal for Business, a new service for SMBs to leverage Portal’s video calling and collaboration tools by easily deploying and managing Portal devices. With Portal for Business, SMBs will be able to create and manage Facebook Work Accounts for their teams. This is a new account type on Portal and will be available for many Facebook work products over the coming year. Learn more about Facebook Work Accounts.

Portal Device Manager lets companies manage devices that have been set up by employees with access to Portal for Business. It makes it easy to deploy and manage Portal devices with features to control Work Accounts, manage device settings, see device status and reboot or factory reset these devices — all remotely, no matter where your workforce is located.

Portal for Business is currently in closed beta in the US. If you’d like to learn more about Portal for Business or participate in our early access program, please visit portal.facebook.com/business.

Learn more about our newest Portal features and updates.