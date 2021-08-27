Back to Newsroom

Winning the Race Together

Chatchai created the Run2Gether Facebook Group for runners with disabilities and guide runners in Thailand, who train and compete in mini marathons. Lekter and his twin brother are two of those runners. And when they run together, they are unstoppable.

“My advice to people with disabilities is I want you to try to find an activity and we will discover our inspiration in living our lives.” – Lekter, member of Run2Gether Facebook Group

