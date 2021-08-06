Rallying Community Support to Save a Local Bakery

Scott, also known as Otto, is a former punk rocker turned baker with a passion for cheesecake. He’s baked over 349 flavors for over 30 years at his one-man shop, OttoCake, in Honolulu, Hawaii. When the pandemic hit, Otto’s business, like many others, came to a full stop. He was about to close his doors until he made one last effort. An Instagram post rallied his community with never before seen lines and sold out cheesecake, saving the bakery.

“When COVID hit, I went into survival mode. I was going down to selling one brownie all day. That was scary.” – Scott M., Founder of OttoCake

