Privacy Conversations: The Future of Privacy and Consent with Stanford University’s Dr. Jennifer King

In the fourth episode of our Privacy Conversations series, Facebook’s Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer for Public Policy Erin Egan sits down with Dr. Jennifer King, Privacy and Data Policy Fellow at the Stanford University Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence

They discuss the future of transparency and consent, as well as potential risks, including dark patterns and permission fatigue. Jen and Erin also touch on the importance of people-centric design, accessibility, and inclusivity, as well as how government regulation is shaping the information technology global landscape. 

The episode covers some of the most pressing policy challenges, opportunities, and decisions facing industry today, and discusses Facebook’s recent announcement regarding new Instagram defaults and controls for young people.

