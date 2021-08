Devastated by the death of his wife, Ron turned to woodworking as a means of coping and built hundreds of birdhouses. His daughter Kristy shared her father’s story on Marketplace. The bluebird houses inspired an entire community — one that continues to grow with the release of Kristy’s new children’s book, “Rise Up, Little Bluebirds”.

To see more Community Voices videos visit: https://fb.me/CommunityVoicesVideos