Serving Sweets and Spreading Joy From The ChillMobile

“When I think back to a year ago, it was a terrifying time and it was also a time to make a choice. That’s when The ChillMobile all started. When I look back on it, what a gift from the universe.”

– Tammy H.

When the pandemic forced Tammy to shut the doors on her trolley tour business in Florida, she found a new and unexpected source of income — a 1970s ice cream truck she found on Facebook Marketplace. The ChillMobile eased her financial pain while also allowing Tammy and her dog, Max, to spread joy in their community.

To see more Community Voices videos visit: https://fb.me/CommunityVoicesVideos