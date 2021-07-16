Back to Newsroom

Serving Sweets and Spreading Joy From The ChillMobile

“When I think back to a year ago, it was a terrifying time and it was also a time to make a choice. That’s when The ChillMobile all started. When I look back on it, what a gift from the universe.”
– Tammy H.

When the pandemic forced Tammy to shut the doors on her trolley tour business in Florida, she found a new and unexpected source of income — a 1970s ice cream truck she found on Facebook Marketplace. The ChillMobile eased her financial pain while also allowing Tammy and her dog, Max, to spread joy in their community.

